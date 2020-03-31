Rugged Lewis coastline image wins photo awards

Image copyright Ruth Grindrod Image caption Three Rocks won Ruth Grindrod overall prize in the Scottish Nature Photography Awards

A photograph taken on the Western Isles has won the 2019 Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year Awards.

Norfolk-based landscape photographer Ruth Grindrod took her image, Three Rocks, at the Butt of Lewis.

The image also won the contest's seascapes category.

Ms Grindrod said: "My journey to Scotland is always a long one, but I will never fail to be excited by some of the best landscapes and seascapes in the world."