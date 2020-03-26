Pollution measures after ship grounds on rocks

Image copyright MCA Image caption The MV Kaami got into difficulty on Monday

The coastguard and Highland Council have been monitoring for pollution from a cargo ship that ran aground on Monday.

The MV Kaami grounded on rocks in the Minch between Skye and Lewis in bad weather.

Its eight crew were winched onboard a coastguard helicopter.

About 25 cubic metres of diesel is estimated to have "escaped" from the ship, the coastguard said.

The pollution has been assessed as "low and non-persistent".

A coastguard plane has been flying over the scene to check for further pollution.

Highland Council has been monitoring for any pollution reaching the shores of Skye and mainland Highlands.

The MV Kaami is carrying a cargo of refuse-derived fuel in pellet form. This fuel, which is made from waste, is "safely in the hold", according to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

A team of seven salvage specialists are onboard the ship to help plan for the removal of the ship.