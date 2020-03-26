Image copyright Inverness College UHI Image caption Ewan Lyons was an architectural technology lecturer at Inverness College UHI

Tributes have been paid to a lecturer who died in a climbing accident in the Highlands.

Ewan Lyons, 50, died on Beinn Dearg in the Torridon range near Ullapool at the weekend.

The keen mountaineer was an architectural technology lecturer at Inverness College UHI.

Principal Prof Chris O'Neill said he was highly regarded by staff and students.

Mr Lyons joined the college as a mature student in 2010, before becoming a lecturer.

Prof O'Neill added: "It was his experience as a student which gave Ewan a special affinity with his students.

"He was a hardworking and calm lecturer, widely respected by staff, students and the close-knit construction industry.

"He will be missed for his upbeat manner, bright conversations and his determination to always put the student experience first."

Mr Lyons was passionate about building conservation and enjoyed spending his summer months on the hillside repairing old bothies.