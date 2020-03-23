Doctor wins landscape photography top award

Image copyright Dr Kenny Muir Image caption Winning image by Dr Kenny Muir

A doctor has won the overall prize in the latest Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

Dr Kenny Muir took the top prize with a portfolio of images taken in Glen Affric in the Highlands and Isle of Harris.

News of his win emerged as cases of coronavirus were beginning to rise in Scotland.

Dr Muir works at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital, the largest hospital in the Highlands.

He said: “As a hospital doctor I will be taking a break from photography to focus on current events, but really appreciate receiving the award.”

Image copyright Dr Kenny Muir Image caption The Isle of Harris also featured in Dr Muir's portfolio