Two boys charged following Inverness warehouse blaze
- 12 March 2020
Two 12-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a fire in a derelict warehouse in Inverness.
Firefighters in five appliances were sent to tackle Wednesday night's fire in Thornbush Road in the Merkinch area.
The alarm was raised at about 18:45 and fire crews took more than an hour and a half to extinguish the flames.
Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the children's reporter.