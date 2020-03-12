Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The drone hit a sea stack and was lost in the sea at Mangersta in Lewis

A drone being used for filming a television series struck a sea stack and fell into the sea below, an investigation has found.

The machine was being flown at Mangersta on the Isle of Lewis to "capture cinematic shots".

It drifted sideways and struck a stack - a column of rock rising from the sea - and crashed. It was not recovered.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) investigates accidents involving drones as part of its work.

Its investigation said the drone's obstacle avoidance system did not detect the stack, give warning of an imminent impact or automatically avoid the rock.