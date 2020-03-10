Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The school is being built for hundreds of primary and nursery children

Councillors have granted full planning permission for a new school in Inverness.

Highland Council has proposed that the primary at Ness Castle in the south of the city has capacity for more than 850 children.

It plans to build the school, one of the largest in the Highlands, in two phases.

The first stage will have 12 classrooms for 333 primary pupils and three playrooms for 128 nursery children.

The second phase will involve an additional 12 classrooms for 326 pupils and two more playrooms for 64 nursery children.

Also planned are a sports pitch, kitchen and dining facilities and nurture rooms.

The school's catchment would include new housing developments in the Ness-side and Ness Castle areas of Inverness.

Councillors on Highland Council's south planning applications committee granted planning permission.