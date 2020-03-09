Image caption Andrew Vine's injured climbing partner raised the alarm

Mountain rescuers say they have found the body of a climber reported missing following an avalanche.

Andrew Vine, 41, from the Manchester area, was last seen on the west face of Aonach Mor, near Fort William, on 28 February.

His climbing partner was injured but she managed to walk to the Nevis Range snowsports centre to raise the alarm.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said Mr Vine's body was found on Sunday afternoon on Aonach Mor's West Face.

The team said other rescue teams and coastguard helicopter crews had helped in the searches made for the climber following his disappearance.