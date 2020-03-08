Image copyright Douglas and Richard/ Scottish Mountain Rescue Image caption Rescuers searched for the missing men on a very cold, wet night

Two ultra-marathon runners have been airlifted to hospital after an overnight rescue in the north-west of Scotland.

The alarm was raised at 23:30 on Saturday when they failed to return from a run on the Cape Wrath trail, from Kinlochewe to Cachan Church.

Torridon and Dundonnell mountain rescue teams were called to find the missing men in "very challenging conditions".

There was deep snow in places and rivers and burns were in full spate.

Rescuers searched nearby bothies and traced the runners' planned route on a "very wet cold night" in a bid to find the men.

They were found near Loch a Nid at about 02:15 by a coastguard rescue helicopter.

The men were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment for mild hypothermia.