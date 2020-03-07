Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A836 near Tain

A man has died after a motorbike crash in the Highlands.

Lionel Beresford, 62, was on an orange Honda motorbike when the vehicle went off the road on the A836 near Tain at about 15:05 on Friday.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the man travelling from Ardgay, where he lived, towards Edderton.

Sgt David Miller appealed for dashcam footage of the motorbike or for anyone with useful information to get in touch.