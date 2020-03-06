Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Searches had been made around Dornie for missing Peter Munro

The body of a man reported missing in the Highlands has been found, police have said.

Peter Munro, 41, from Achintraid, near Lochcarron, was last seen on Tuesday night at Dornie.

His body was found on a shoreline east of Kyle of Lochalsh, about about 10 miles (16km) from Dornie.

The discovery followed a search by coastguard officers, Kintail Mountain Rescue, the Search and Rescue Dog Association and a helicopter.

Mr Munro's body was recovered by Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gordon Buchan is the focus of a separate missing persons case in the same area

In a separate missing persons case in the same area, Gordon Buchan, 56, remains missing.

He was in Kyle of Lochalsh at about 15:00 on Sunday, before being seen at a shop in Broadford on Skye.

His car, a light blue Citroen C4 registration R006 KFU, was found at Kyleakin on Skye.