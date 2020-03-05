Image copyright Highland Council Image caption Highland Council wants to raise more money to fund road repairs and maintenance

Highland councillors have agreed to a 4.84% increase in council tax.

Some of the extra money raised is to be used to help fund what Highland Council describes as its "biggest ever" single investment in roads projects.

An extra £20m is to be made available for capital schemes and an additional £1.3m for road maintenance as part of the authority's 2020-21 budget.

Highland Council has responsibility for the longest non-trunk road network in the UK, about 4,189 miles (6,740km).

The network includes 1,000 miles (1,609km) of footways and 1,400 bridges.

Highland Council said 3% of the tax increase would be used to balance its budget and 1.84% for investing in roads. The rise represents just over £1 more a week on Band D bills, which will cost a total of £1,332.33.

The council's full budget proposals were discussed by councillors at a special meeting in Inverness.

Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar agreed to a 4.84% rise in council tax last month. The increase sees Band D bills rise to £1,193.50.