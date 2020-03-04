Council leader faces hearing on conduct breaches

Image copyright Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Image caption Roddie MacKay was elected leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar in 2017

A hearing is to be held into allegations a council leader breached councillor code of conduct rules.

Roddie MacKay, leader of Western Isles authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, is alleged to have not declared an interest in a firm owned by a relative.

It is alleged he failed to declare interest in the company owned by his brother-in-law at meetings in October 2017 and October 2018.

The Standards Commission is due to hold a hearing in Stornoway on 18 March.

The comhairle said Mr MacKay, who was elected leader in May 2017, would not be making any comment before the hearing.

Story provided by local democracy reporter Peter Urpeth.