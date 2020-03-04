Council leader faces hearing on conduct breaches
A hearing is to be held into allegations a council leader breached councillor code of conduct rules.
Roddie MacKay, leader of Western Isles authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, is alleged to have not declared an interest in a firm owned by a relative.
It is alleged he failed to declare interest in the company owned by his brother-in-law at meetings in October 2017 and October 2018.
The Standards Commission is due to hold a hearing in Stornoway on 18 March.
The comhairle said Mr MacKay, who was elected leader in May 2017, would not be making any comment before the hearing.