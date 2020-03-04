Extra cash to cover health staff bullying claims

Image copyright Getty Images

NHS Highland is to receive additional Scottish government funding to help cover the cost of compensation claims from bullied health staff.

Allegations of "fear and intimidation" at the health board in 2018 prompted an independent review and public apologies from bosses.

NHS Highland is now in the midst of what has been described as a "healing process".

The government is to provide financial support for the process.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed the additional funding in an answer to a parliamentary question from Highlands and Islands Labour MSP David Stewart.

Mr Stewart said it was a "positive step".

How much funding will be needed has still to be worked out between the government and NHS Highland.

A group of Highlands GPs exposed a "culture of bullying" at NHS Highland in September 2018.

An independent review by lawyer John Sturrock QC the following year suggested there were potentially hundreds of people who had experienced bullying at the health board.

In response, NHS Highland started work on an action plan to address problems identified by the review.