'Four metres' of snow in three weeks at ski centre

Image copyright Keith Hill Image caption A partially buried hut at Glencoe Mountain snowsports centre this week

The operators of a Scottish snowsports centre say they are enjoying the best snow conditions in six years.

Glencoe Mountain estimates about 4m (13ft) of snow has fallen over the past three weeks and ski lifts and equipment huts have been partially buried.

Recent heavy snowfalls across Scotland's mountain areas followed a winter largely marked by mild weather and little snow.

All Scotland's outdoor snowsports centres have benefitted from snowfalls.

Glencoe Mountain's Andy Meldrum said: "It's certainly the best I have seen for a very long time and already starting to come close to the amazing 2014 season when the lifts and huts got buried.

"At the moment lifts and huts are only partially buried. There's amazing skiing and snowboarding from summit to car park."