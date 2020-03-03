Distillery to be most northerly mainland whisky-maker
Planning permission has been secured for Scotland's most northerly mainland whisky distillery.
The small-scale micro-distillery is to be opened on a site in John o' Groats in Caithness next year.
Husband and wife team Derek and Kerry Campbell plan to employ six people to produce up to 60,000 litres of whisky annually.
A distillery with two copper stills, along with a visitor centre and warehouse have been proposed.
The site will produce the first whisky in John o' Groats in more than 180 years.
Development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise has provided £198,000 towards the venture.
Mrs Campbell said the idea for the business emerged from a long interest in whisky production.