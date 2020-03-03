Image caption Part of Clach's ground was damaged by fire in December

A Highland League club is to play its first game at its home ground following a fire on Christmas Eve.

Clachnacuddin FC's Grant Street Park in Inverness was closed by the blaze. The club has been playing home games at other venues, including a rugby pitch.

The fire-damaged part of Grant Street has still to be repaired, but temporary accommodation set up in the car park means the ground can be used again.

The first game is on Wednesday night against Formartine United.

Clach hope to have the repairs fully completed by summer and before the start of next season.