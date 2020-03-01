Aonach Mor search resumes for climber missing after avalanche
- 1 March 2020
A search has resumed on Aonach Mor for a climber who disappeared following an avalanche.
The alert was raised on Friday after the incident on the mountain near Fort William.
Lochaber Mountain Rescue team have been taking part in the search operation.
Much of north-west Scotland is the subject of a Met Office yellow warning of snow.