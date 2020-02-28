Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Tomas Gafrik was last in contact with his family last week

The family of a tourist reported missing in the Highlands have been informed by police of the discovery of a man's body.

Thomas Gafrik, 40, from Slovakia, last contacted his family last week. He was believed to have been on Ben Nevis at the time.

The body was found in the River Nevis in Glen Nevis, which is below the mountain, on Thursday afternoon.

Police Scotland said formal identification had still to take place.

Firefighters and members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team recovered the man's body from the river.