Heightened avalanche risk in Scotland's mountains

Image copyright Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team Image caption A climber was rescued on Wednesday following an avalanche in a gully on Ben Nevis

Prolonged periods of snowfall have raised the risk of avalanches in Scotland's mountains, a rescue team and outdoors group have warned.

Until earlier this month, much of this winter has been mild with little snow.

But Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and Mountaineering Scotland said there were now more familiar Scottish mountain winter conditions.

The avalanche hazard in Lochaber, an area which includes Britain's highest peak, is currently "high".

The hazard in five other areas monitored by the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) - Glen Coe, Torridon, Creag Meagaidh and northern and southern Cairngorms - is "considerable".

SAIS provides a daily update on hazard levels. The service has recorded 116 avalanches this season, with 97 in the past month and 16 in the last 48 hours.

On Wednesday, a climber was injured after they were caught up in an avalanche on Ben Nevis.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, whose members were involved in the climber's rescue, said the avalanche happened in Number 5 Gully.

Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms Image caption Avalanche debris in the Northern Cairngorms earlier this week

Cairngorm MRT and Mountaineering Scotland have urged climbers, walkers and skiers planning on heading into the hills this weekend to take usual winter precautions, such as checking SAIS and mountain weather forecasts.

Heather Morning, mountain safety adviser for Mountaineering Scotland, said: "People are understandably excited now that proper winter conditions seem to have finally settled in - I'm looking forward to getting some great quality mountain days myself.

"But don't let that excitement overrule your hill sense.

"There has been a lot of fresh snow and a lot of wind, which creates often complex situations regarding avalanche risks on different parts of the mountains."

Cairngorm MRT said people should factor in avalanche hazard as part of their plans.

The snowfalls have boosted snowsports conditions at Scotland's mountain ski centres.

Glenshee, Lecht, Glencoe and Cairngorm were open on Friday. High winds have affected operations at Nevis Range.