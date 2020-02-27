Image copyright Norr Consultants Ltd Image caption A 3D image of the proposed launch pad complex for Space Hub Sutherland

The developers of a proposed spaceport say measures would be taken to handle spectators who turn up to see launches.

If approved, small satellites could be launched from the Space Hub Sutherland site near Tongue up to 12 times a year.

Long stretches of the roads in the area on the north Sutherland coast are single-track.

The developers, which include Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), have said car parking and signage would be provided to spectators.

Measures to prevent people from parking on the verges of the nearby A838 road, other "security arrangements" and public access to information on launches would also be put in place.

The details are included in an environmental assessment for the project.

Image copyright Orbex Image caption The site would be used for the launching of small satellites

Working with private companies, HIE has proposed building Europe's first vertical launch site.

A planning application for the project was submitted to Highland Council earlier this month.

The rockets would carry small, commercial satellites that would typically be used for Earth observation.

There has been opposition from some residents in the area and Extinction Rebellion Scotland with concerns raised about the facility's impact on the environment.