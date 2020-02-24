Primary school evacuated after fire breaks out

A primary school in the Highlands has been evacuated after a fire broke out within the building.

All children and staff at Park Primary in Invergordon are safe, Highland Council said.

The extent of the damage is not yet known. The council said a laptop was the possible source of the fire.

The fire service said seven appliances and a high reach appliance were at the scene and firefighters were "working to extinguish the flames".

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at about 10:00.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews remained at the scene.

Highland Council said all children and staff were safe and well and pupils were being cared for at Invergordon Academy while awaiting collection by parents.