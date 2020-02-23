Major search for missing walker on Ben Nevis

Image copyright LMRT Image caption Tomas Gafrik was last heard of on Thursday morning

A major search is under way to find a man who is believed to have been scaling Ben Nevis.

Tomas Gafrik, from Slovakia, was last heard of on Thursday morning when he posted a short film of himself on social media.

His position was just above Half Way Lochan on the UK's highest mountain.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) has been searching since Sunday morning. The area is set to be hit by heavy snow and 50-80mph winds.

About 27 members of the team are involved in the search, along with a helicopter and 12 members of other groups.

LMRT posted on Facebook: "His intention after going up Ben Nevis was to visit the 'fjords' in this area so we need to check if he has been seen since in case the search on the Ben is a wild goose chase."

The rescue team added that the expected weather conditions would "make any search around summits extremely difficult".

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland.