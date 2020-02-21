Quad bike crashes off Highlands country road
- 21 February 2020
A quad bike has crashed off a country road in the Highlands prompting a significant emergency response.
Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the incident in Dochcarty Brae, near the Glen Wyvis Distillery in Dingwall, at about 14:45.
Eyewitnesses told BBC Scotland a vehicle appeared to have gone off road down a steep embankment.
A spokeswoman for the force confirmed officers had been called to an incident involving a quad bike.