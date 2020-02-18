Cumbria man died in gorge fall during Storm Dennis
- 18 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who died after falling from a mountain path into a gorge during Storm Dennis has been named.
Richard Armstrong, 42, from Cumbria, was on the route for Stob Ban, a 999m (3,277ft) Munro in the Mamore mountains near Fort William.
Police were alerted to the incident at about 13:00 on Sunday and a search was launched.
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team recovered Mr Armstrong's body in "challenging" conditions.
Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are with Richard's family and friends at this difficult time."