Image caption The local authority-run Corran Ferry operates on Loch Linnhe in Lochaber

A tunnel or bridge could replace Scotland's second busiest ferry service.

Engineers are exploring the feasibility of a fixed link at the Corran Narrows on Loch Linnhe in Lochaber.

The Highland Council-run Corran Ferry is Scotland's second busiest ferry route in terms of cars, after Gourock to Dunoon.

It carries more than 250,000 vehicles and more than 500,000 passengers a year.

The ferry, which takes five minutes to make the crossing of the Corran Narrows, serves a large area of the west Highlands.

People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use the ferry. It is also used by visitors to the area.

Highland Council, public transport organisation Hitrans and Highlands and Islands Enterprise are jointly funding the engineers' study.

Five potential routes for fixed links have been identified. Two of these are for a low-level bridge, two for a high-level bridge and one for a tunnel.

Highland councillors meeting on Wednesday will be asked to agree that the final report of the study is submitted to Transport Scotland as soon as possible for consideration as part of long-term infrastructure planning.