A driver has been seriously injured after crashing into a wall off the A828 in Lochaber.

The 40-year-old man's car collided with a roadside barrier before hitting the wall of a cemetery near Duror.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the single-vehicle crash which happed at about 17:30 on Monday.

The man, who was driving a red Audi A4, was taken to Fort William's Belford Hospital before being transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

His condition in hospital was described as "serious".

The road was closed around the scene of the crash for about four hours to allow for a police investigation.

Sgt David Miller said: "We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision.

"The car was being driven north before the crash and I would urge anyone who either witnessed the incident or who saw the vehicle on the road beforehand to come forward.

"Anyone who may have dashcam footage is asked to review this and then pass on anything which could be of note."