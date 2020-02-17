Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man was on a route to Stob Ban

A man has died after falling from a mountain path into a gorge during Storm Dennis on Sunday.

The 42-year-old was on the route for Stob Ban, a 999m (3,277ft) Munro in the Mamores mountains near Fort William. He fell about 30m (98ft).

Police were alerted to the incident at about 13:00 and a search was launched.

Nineteen volunteers of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team recovered the man's body in "challenging" conditions, with winds gusting up to 50mph.

Snow, thunder and lightning also came during the six-hour call-out.

The team said its thoughts were with the man's family and friends.

On Saturday, Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team was involved in a search for two people in difficulty at Plodda Falls, a 40m (131ft) waterfall near Tomich, south of Inverness.

The rescue team said the pair had got into difficulty in the river at the falls, but had managed to get themselves out. They were later found on a track suffering from the effects of the cold.