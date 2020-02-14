Image caption Some of the offences allegedly took place at Fort Augustus Abbey

A retired priest has been charged with 18 offences allegedly committed at schools in the Highlands and East Lothian between the 1950s and 1980s.

Robert MacKenzie, 87, from Cupar, Saskatchewan, in Canada, has been accused of sexual and physical assaults.

The offences allegedly took place at Fort Augustus Abbey and a preparatory school in North Berwick.

He made no plea when he appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The case was continued for further examination and Fr MacKenzie was remanded in custody.

Most of the charges allegedly happened at Fort Augustus Abbey, a former Catholic boarding school in the Highlands.

Fr MacKenzie was extradited from Canada to Scotland earlier this month.