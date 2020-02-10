Image caption Chris Giles and Terence Noble died in the crash near Aviemore

The names of two men who died in a crash in the Highlands have been released by Police Scotland.

Christopher Giles, 39, and Terence Noble, 36, were killed when the Ford S-Max they were in left the road and struck a tree.

Mr Giles was from the Blackpool area and Mr Noble was from Macduff in Aberdeenshire.

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the crash at Inverdruie near Aviemore.

It took place at about 23:45 on Friday.

Sgt Alasdair Mackay said: "Our thoughts remain with the families of both men at this time. We are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"The car was travelling west in the direction of Aviemore before the collision and we would ask anyone who may have seen it on the road or who has information which has not yet been passed on to come forward.

"This includes anyone who may have dashcam footage or private CCTV from a business or property in the area."