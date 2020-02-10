Three missing in 'horrendous weather' on Ben Nevis

Four people have got into difficulty in strong winds and blizzards near the summit of Ben Nevis.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said one of the group had been found safe and well.

Efforts were being made to locate the three others in what the rescue team described as "horrendous" weather with the wind chill about -20C.

Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was assisting, but was "limited by the weather".

The rescue on Britain's highest mountain comes in the wake of Storm Ciara and amid Met Office yellow "be aware" warnings of high winds and snow.