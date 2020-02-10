Image copyright Oban Lifeboat Image caption The RNLI Oban lifeboat crew faced gale force winds to attend the incident in the Sound of Kerrera

An investigation is under way after a man died following a diving accident near Oban.

Emergency services were called at 10:14 on Sunday when a group of divers was seen in difficulty in the Sound of Kerrera.

A coastguard helicopter, local coastguard teams and the Oban RNLI lifeboat were mobilised as part of a rescue operation.

The body of a 50-year-old man was later recovered from the water.

Police Scotland said the death was currently being treated as unexplained but there did not appear to be suspicious circumstances.

A spokesman for Oban Lifeboat said they faced "challenging conditions" during the operation in Storm Ciara.