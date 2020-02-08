Image copyright Google Image caption Two men died when their car hit a tree on the B970 near Inverdruie

Two men have died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree just outside Aviemore in the Highlands.

The black Ford S-Max hit the tree on the B970, near Inverdruie, at about 23:45 on Friday.

Emergency services attended and two men - the 39-year-old driver and 36-year-old passenger - died at the scene.

Police Scotland said the road was closed for eight hours to allow investigation work to be carried out. They have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Alasdair Mackay said: "Our thoughts are with the families of the men involved and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

"The road has a number of residential houses and businesses nearby and I would ask anyone who may have seen anything to get in contact with police.

"Although late at night, this is a busy road and I am appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward."

He also urged anyone with dashcam footage that could help the investigation to contact them.