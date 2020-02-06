'Unexploded ordnance' spotted near Inverness football stadium
- 6 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A suspected piece of unexploded ordnance has been found near Inverness Caledonian Thistle's stadium.
The object was reported to police by two members of the public at about 15:50 on Tuesday.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the "potential ordnance" was on the shore of the Inner Moray Firth near Stadium Road.
An explosives disposal team is expected at the scene on Friday and will check the object at low tide.