A retired priest who is accused of sexual and physical assault of boys at a Catholic boarding school may now be extradited from Canada to Scotland.

Robert MacKenzie, 87, has not exercised his right to appeal against the order.

He has been charged with a total of 16 offences, following allegations made by 16 individuals. He denies any wrong-doing.

The offences allegedly took place at Fort Augustus Abbey school over a period from the 1950s to the 1980s.

The Crown Office confirmed the time limit for the appeal by Father MacKenzie expired on 3 February 2020.

It is understood that the Canadian authorities have indicated he has not appealed the decision.

This would mean there are no court proceedings in Canada.

It was expected Fr Mackenzie would now be flown to Scotland to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Another former Fort Augustus priest, Denis Alexander, has been returned to Scotland after an extradition battle to face seven charges of child sex abuse in the 1960s and 1970s.

He appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on 10 January and has been fully committed for trial.