Men seriously injured in suspected gas blast in Dingwall
- 3 February 2020
Two men have been seriously injured in a small explosion in the Highlands.
Sunday's incident at a property in MacRae Crescent in Dingwall was believed to be a suspected gas blast.
The men were taken hospital after the alarm was raised at about 18:10.
Police Scotland said an investigation into the incident was at an early stage and its officers' inquiries were ongoing.