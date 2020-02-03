Image copyright Alan Peebles Image caption Mr Levack is a piper and whistler

Piper and whistle player Ali Levack has been named BBC Radio Scotland's Young Traditional Musician for 2020.

The 26-year-old, from Dingwall, was presented with the award after a winning performance at Glasgow's City Halls on Sunday evening.

The musician, who is the 20th recipient of the award, said he was shocked but "utterly thrilled" to have won.

Six finalists performed for the live broadcast on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Alba as part of Celtic Connections.

Mr Levack said he was honoured to win.

"Everyone played their hearts out tonight and gave a fantastic performance which has made it such a special night. The competition was tough so I'm a little bit shocked to have won, but utterly thrilled," he said.

"The past winners of BBC Radio Scotland's Young Traditional Musician have gone on to do some amazing things so it's really exciting to think what could lie ahead - 2020 is going to be a very exciting year."

Image copyright Alan Peebles Image caption Ali Levack was presented his award by Gareth Hydes, from BBC Radio Scotland

BBC Radio Scotland commissioning editor Gareth Hydes, who presented the award, said all the finalists had been "superb", making it a difficult decision for the judges.

"Ali's performance personifies everything we want to celebrate about traditional music - it was vibrant, showed fantastic spirit and had the audience truly captivated.

"We want to wish Ali huge success for the future."

BBC Scotland said Mr Levack, a previous finalist from 2018, was considered one of the leading instrumentalists on the traditional music scene, known for his "unorthodox techniques" on the whistle as part of his band Project Smok.

