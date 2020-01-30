A man has died after falling overboard from a fishing boat off the Western Isles.

The alarm was raised at about 02:50 on Thursday following the incident on a German-registered boat north of the Butt of Lewis.

Coastguard helicopters from Inverness and Stornoway, along with the area's lifeboat, joined the search. The man was later recovered by his own boat.

Police Scotland said all other crew members were uninjured.

The Coastguard said the incident prompted a three-hour search in rough seas.

A police spokeswoman said: "An investigation will be carried out to establish the full circumstances and Police Scotland will liaise with the appropriate authorities."