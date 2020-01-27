Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rescuers made overnight searches on Rum for the missing walkers

Two people overdue from a walk on the Isle of Rum have been found safe after an air, land and sea search.

The alarm was raised at about 23:00 on Sunday after the man and the woman failed to return from their trek.

Rum, Mallaig and Salen coastguard rescue teams, Stornoway Coastguard helicopter and Mallaig lifeboat were involved in the search.

The walkers were found safe and well in a bothy, a type of hillwalkers' shelter, at about 08:45.