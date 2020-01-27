Overdue walkers found safe in bothy on Isle of Rum
- 27 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people overdue from a walk on the Isle of Rum have been found safe after an air, land and sea search.
The alarm was raised at about 23:00 on Sunday after the man and the woman failed to return from their trek.
Rum, Mallaig and Salen coastguard rescue teams, Stornoway Coastguard helicopter and Mallaig lifeboat were involved in the search.
The walkers were found safe and well in a bothy, a type of hillwalkers' shelter, at about 08:45.