Image caption Kyle Robertson died following the crash near Garve in February 2018

A driver who caused the death of another man in a crash in the Highlands has been warned he could face a substantial prison sentence.

Mikey Durdle, 23, from Beauly, was driving "at between 84 and 76mph" in the moments before his car collided with a car driven by Kyle Robertson.

The 20-year-old from Inverness died following the crash on the A835 near Garve on 25 February 2018.

The men were part of a group of drivers who had met up earlier that day.

Durdle was attempting to overtake two vehicles, one of them driven by Mr Robertson when the fatal crash happened, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.

He has admitted causing death by driving dangerously and at excessive speed.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice QC said the group of drivers had organised through social media to meet up in Dingwall to drive west to a viewpoint in the area of Achnasheen and Kinlochewe.

Durdle was driving a white Audi S3 and Mr Robertson a red Seat Leon.

The prosecutor said a woman who was travelling on the same road partially saw the collision that occurred in her rear view mirror.

She estimated she was driving at about 30mph when she was overtaken by a black car travelling at about 80mph.

As that vehicle disappeared from view ahead she looked in her mirror again and saw two other cars approach from behind.

Both cars were on the wrong side of the carriageway and the first one was red and with the second car being driven "closely behind" it.

The prosecutor told the court: "She saw both vehicles leave the carriageway and disappear from her view."

'Extremely serious charge'

A 999 call was made after the crash and several passersby stopped to try and help, including a firefighter, a nurse, a former ambulance technician and a GP.

Electronic information later downloaded from Durdle's car recorded it was travelling at between 84 to 76mph before the crash.

Mr Prentice said: "It is likely that the speed immediately prior to impact would have been higher than this."

The court heard self-employed joiner Durdle had three points on his driving licence.

Judge Lord Arthurson told Durdle he had pleaded guilty "to an extremely serious criminal charge" involving the death of a young man.

The judge agreed to continue his bail, but warned it was likely that he would receive a substantial custodial sentence on his return to court.

Durdle's case was continued to the High Court in Aberdeen in March.