Scottish independence march held in Inverness
- 25 January 2020
Thousands of people have joined a march in Inverness supporting calls for Scottish independence.
The Inverness Freedom March started at Walker Park at 13:00, following a route through the city centre before finishing on the banks of the River Ness.
It was organised by a small team of local independence supporters.
In 2018, thousands of people took part in a similar march through the city organised by All Under One Banner.