Highlands & Islands

Scottish independence march held in Inverness

  • 25 January 2020
Independence march

Thousands of people have joined a march in Inverness supporting calls for Scottish independence.

The Inverness Freedom March started at Walker Park at 13:00, following a route through the city centre before finishing on the banks of the River Ness.

It was organised by a small team of local independence supporters.

In 2018, thousands of people took part in a similar march through the city organised by All Under One Banner.

