Additional sailings will operate on ferry routes to Skye and between North Uist and Harris following calls from island communities.

An extra 153 services will sail between Mallaig in the Highlands and Armadale in Skye in March on a trial basis for the next three years.

They have been added to help support efforts to extend the tourist season.

There will also be 43 more sailings between Berneray and Leverburgh to ease demand for ferries over the summer.

Running from June to August, the North Uist to Harris sailings will be added to the timetable on a permanent basis.

The extra Caledonian MacBrayne services follow consultations involving community groups, Western Isles council Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and MSPs.

Paul Wheelhouse, minister for energy, connectivity and the islands, said the move would help to support local economies.