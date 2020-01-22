New virtual reality experience of Scottish waters
Scotland's opportunities for sailing and boating on rivers, lochs and seas are being promoted in a new campaign.
A series of 360 degree virtual reality videos have been produced as part of #MustSeaScotland.
St Kilda, Islay, Skye and Inverness Marina are among the locations featured.
Sail Scotland has created the campaign with other organisations, including the National Trust for Scotland and VisitScotland.
The campaign comes during Scotland's Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.
All images are the copyright of Airborne Lens.