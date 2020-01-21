Image copyright MCA Image caption The fishing boat was taking on water in bad weather on Sunday

Rescuers were faced with 45mph winds and rough seas during a mission to help a fishing boat in difficulty off the west Highland coast.

The boat was taking on water 15 miles (24km) west of Kinlochbervie on Sunday.

The rescue involved the RNLI Lochinver lifeboat crew and the Stornoway Coastguard helicopter in the Minch.

They were able to transfer a pump to the fishing boat, despite the 6m (20ft) sea swell and high winds, to help pump water from the stricken vessel.

Image copyright RNLI Lochinver Image caption A salvage pump was transferred from the lifeboat to the fishing boat

RNLI Lochinver described the conditions as "a little challenging".

The fishing boat's three crew were able to use the salvage pump to reduce water levels on their vessel along with their own pumps.

The helicopter returned to base to pick up a second pump to assist the fishing crew.

RNLI Lochinver later escorted the boat to Stornoway in Lewis, where it was met by the local lifeboat crew and coastguard teams.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the alarm was raised at about 13:20.

A spokesman said a cargo vessel and a Coastguard emergency towing vessel also assisted in the incident.