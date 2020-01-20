Happy trails: Scenes from cycling's Strathpuffer

Image copyright Paul Campbell

The 15th annual Strathpuffer 24-hour mountain bike challenge has been held near Strathpeffer in the Highlands.

Following recent wet weather, the event was held on muddy forest tracks near the village at the weekend. The majority of the mountain bike endurance event is held in darkness.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of the action.

Image copyright Paul Campbell

Image copyright Paul Campbell

Image copyright Paul Campbell

Image copyright Paul Campbell

All images are copyrighted.