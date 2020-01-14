Boys, 15, charged after North Kessock break-ins
- 14 January 2020
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with break-ins to properties in a Highlands village.
The incidents in North Kessock on the Black Isle happened between 03:00 and 05:00 on Sunday.
The Old Ticket Office, village hall, primary school and North Kessock Pavilion were broken into and damaged. Some "low value" items were stolen.
Two 15-year-old boys had been reported to the procurator fiscal and Children's Reporter.
Police have appealed for further witnesses to the break-ins.