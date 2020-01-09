Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption Catherine Marandola and daughter Denise

An investigation has begun into the care of a vulnerable woman after she was found injured in a road early on Sunday morning.

Catherine Marandola, who is 79 and has dementia, left her residential care home in Invergordon via a fire door.

Her family says she was found about 40 minutes later more than a mile away, following a search.

The Care Inspectorate is investigating the incident, which the care home's owner said it was sorry had occurred.

Catherine's daughter Denise Marandola has criticised the level of supervision provided for her mother.

She said her mother had "escaped" before from the Lorimer Homes-owned Kintyre House residential home using the same fire door.

In the latest incident, Catherine was thought to have left the home at around 01:30.

She was found following a search by police and the coastguard. Catherine's family was alerted to the incident at 02:30.

'Distressing incident'

The grandmother, whose ordeal was revealed by the Daily Record, was found outside Invergordon on an unlit main road near a farm. She was taken to Raigmore Hosital in Inverness for treatment.

Denise said: "It was an off duty police officer, I think it was, that found her face down in the road.

"My mum has vascular dementia and it is deteriorating fast. She doesn't know what day of the week it is or where she is at this moment in time. She doesn't know what happened to her."

Denise said her family was "very angry" by the incident and are trying to find her new accommodation.

In a statement, Lorimer Homes said: "We are very sorry that this incident occurred. All stakeholders have been informed and the matter is being fully investigated.

"Until this investigation is complete, and we have shared the findings with the family and the stakeholders, we are unable to make any further comment."

The Care Inspectorate described Catherine's experience as a "distressing incident".

A spokesman said: "We are currently investigating a complaint into the circumstances which resulted in injuries to a resident of this care home.

"We continue to monitor the home to ensure residents are safe and that their individual needs are being met."