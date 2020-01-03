Image copyright Lisa Wood Image caption Part of a beach at Nairn was temporarily closed off on Thursday

Part of a beach in the Highlands was temporarily closed to the public after a suspected piece of unexploded ordnance was found.

HM Coastguard personnel put up a cordon at dunes at Nairn following the discovery at about 09:20 on Thursday.

A Royal Navy explosives disposal team was called and confirmed it as a piece of used ordnance and removed it.

Beaches at Nairn, along with other parts of the nearby coast, were used for military training in World War Two.

War-time exercises carried out in the area included for the D-Day Landings in 1944.