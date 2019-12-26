Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption James Paton's car was found with his dog inside it

More than 100 volunteers joined a Christmas Day search for a man who went missing after taking his dog for a walk.

James Paton, 72, was last seen near his home in Kiltarlity, near Beauly, at about 13:30 on Monday.

His car was found three hours later, with his dog inside, parked on a track about three miles from Kiltarlity.

Police said the search has focused on the Ruttle Woods area over the last three days.

It has featured specialist units, dogs and members of Dundonnel Mountain Rescue Team.

Scottish Fire and Rescue and the HM Coastguard helicopter have also been involved.

'Out of character'

Insp Mark Czerniakiewicz said: "We have also had the invaluable assistance of the local community, with around 110 volunteers carrying out searches on Christmas Day and a similar number out in force today.

"We would ask local residents to check their land and outbuildings at this time, as well as urging anyone with information about James's whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible."

Officers previously described Mr Paton's disappearance as "out of character".

He was last seen driving his blue Dacia Duster on the Fanellan Farm Road, near to Ruttle Woods, on the south side of the River Beauly.

He is described as 5ft 5in, of stout build with grey hair and beard and wears glasses.

Mr Paton was thought he was wearing a black and red checked shirt and usually wears blue jeans or black work trousers.