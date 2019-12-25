Image copyright Google Image caption The alarm was raised on the Glencoe Mountain Resort at about 04:40

A log cabin cafe on the Glencoe mountain resort has been extensively damaged after a fire broke out in the early hours.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised at about 04:40.

Eight appliances responded to the blaze at the isolated resort, which is close to the A82 at Ballachulish.

Firefighters used water from a nearby burn to douse the flames which engulfed the single-storey timber building.

During the operation they had to remove gas cylinders from the rear of the premises, which is also a bar, as a precautionary measure.

An SFRS spokeswoman said: "No evacuation was required and there are no reported casualties."

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Located at the base of the chairlift the cafe offers impressive views of the Buchaile Etive Mor through its panoramic windows.

The resort closed on Christmas Eve and is due to reopen at 09:00 on Thursday.